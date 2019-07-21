Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|87.65
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.42%
|-15%
|-7.27%
|-53.92%
|-65.77%
|5.15%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.
