Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 87.65 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.