Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DBV Technologies S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DBV Technologies S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and DBV Technologies S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus target price of $17.25, with potential upside of 67.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.