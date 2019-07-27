Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.95 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. In other hand, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.