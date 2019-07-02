Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

We will be comparing the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 70.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.