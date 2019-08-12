Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.