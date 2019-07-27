Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 559.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 34% respectively. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, 1.87% are Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.