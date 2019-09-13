Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cambrex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.72% and its consensus price target is $57.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.