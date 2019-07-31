Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.21 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.