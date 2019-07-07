Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus price target and a 39.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 0%. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.