Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-10.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-416%
|-124.5%
Volatility and Risk
Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 174.81% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 17.9% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|-13.96%
|-6.25%
|-18.55%
|-52.22%
|-19.21%
|-0.23%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.
