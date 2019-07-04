Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 174.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 17.9% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.