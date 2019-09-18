Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $49, which is potential 59.51% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.