Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 786,281,127.43% -56.4% -49.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,931,466,743.64% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 1.61 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptose Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 167.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.