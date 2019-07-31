Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -2.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.