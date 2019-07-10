Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.67, while its potential upside is 80.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.