Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 48.5%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.