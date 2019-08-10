Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 48.5%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
