Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 77.61 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 46.2%. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.