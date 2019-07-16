Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.99 shows that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus target price and a 1,233.33% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.