Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Reaches $1.01 1 Year Low; Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Shorts Raised By 5.54%

The stock of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.93 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.01 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.44M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $0.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.24M less. It closed at $1.01 lastly. It is up 53.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) had an increase of 5.54% in short interest. MPAA’s SI was 4.07 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.54% from 3.86M shares previously. With 181,300 avg volume, 23 days are for Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA)’s short sellers to cover MPAA’s short positions. The SI to Motorcar Parts of America Inc’s float is 23.66%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 28,445 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company has market cap of $340.22 million. The firm offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. The company's lead drug candidates include PBT434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT2, which has completed four Phase I studies and a Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with Alzheimer's disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also completed the IMAGINE Phase II biomarker imaging trial in Alzheimer's disease; and a open label IMAGINE Extension study and the Reach2HD Phase IIa trial in Huntington disease.

