Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3013.04 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 61.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 24.8%. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.