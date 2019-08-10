Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.