Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 2.82% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Summary
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats on 5 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
