Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparing side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 211.71 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 67.4%. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.