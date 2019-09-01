Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparison side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.03. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 180.11% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 90.8% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.