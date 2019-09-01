Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 39.22 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 10.3 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 228.47% and its average target price is $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 83.4% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.