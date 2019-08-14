Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Comparison side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immutep Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.32% of Immutep Limited are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was more bearish than Immutep Limited.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.