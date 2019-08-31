Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immuron Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immuron Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 3.06%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Immuron Limited.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.