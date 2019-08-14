Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 211.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.