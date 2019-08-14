Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Risk and Volatility
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.72 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 211.04%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.
Summary
Immunic Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.
