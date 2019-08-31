Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
Risk & Volatility
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
