Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Contrasting side by side

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.