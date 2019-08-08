Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Contrasting side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, G1 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.2 Current Ratio and a 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 29.56% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.