Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Contrasting side by side

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19 and its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $31.33, with potential downside of -13.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 33.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.