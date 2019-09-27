Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Contrasting side by side

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 8.62M -0.78 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 5 0.00 1.55M -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 795,863,724.49% -56.4% -49.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 32,091,097.31% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 25.9% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.