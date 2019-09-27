Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Contrasting side by side

Since Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|8.62M
|-0.78
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|5
|0.00
|1.55M
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|795,863,724.49%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|32,091,097.31%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Volatility & Risk
Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.27 beta.
Liquidity
Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 25.9% respectively. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Edesa Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Alterity Therapeutics Limited
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
