Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.90 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 consensus target price and a 108.62% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.