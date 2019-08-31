Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

Both Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.00 N/A -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cytokinetics Incorporated has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Cytokinetics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 6.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Cytokinetics Incorporated has 92.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.