Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Celyad SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 6.89% respectively. About 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited was less bearish than Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.