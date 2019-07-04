Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 32.09 N/A -11.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 24.22% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.