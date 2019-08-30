Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has beta of -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.