Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively argenx SE has a consensus price target of $171.5, with potential upside of 37.99%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.