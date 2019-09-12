Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and argenx SE Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively argenx SE has a consensus price target of $171.5, with potential upside of 37.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.