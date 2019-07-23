Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 5.65 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.99 beta indicates that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.