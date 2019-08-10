Altavista Wealth Management Upped Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Holding by $1.23 Million; Gfs Advisors Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 17,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 92,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.1% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 890,262 were accumulated by Wedgewood Ptnrs. Jennison Lc holds 0.03% or 326,537 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated reported 2,410 shares. 26,518 are held by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Mariner Ltd Liability owns 28,056 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 9,636 shares stake. Davis R M stated it has 59,349 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jensen Inv Mngmt accumulated 9,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 47,998 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 23,005 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 2,760 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 204,177 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi owns 1.06% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 37,623 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tractor Supply Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Option Traders Are Playing Apple As Trade War Ramps Up – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.