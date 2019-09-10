Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 47,325 shares with $4.92M value, down from 50,471 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $293.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 8.45 million shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 19.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partners Group Holding Ag analyzed 247,458 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)'s stock declined 9.34%. The Partners Group Holding Ag holds 1.02M shares with $36.87 million value, down from 1.27 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $68.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 2.07 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 2,928 shares to 50,119 valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) stake by 23,132 shares and now owns 102,094 shares. Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -1.57% below currents $119.88 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us holds 1.05 million shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Logan Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sterneck Cap Management Limited Company invested in 3,278 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Northeast Consultants Incorporated stated it has 32,357 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 257,615 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company holds 15,748 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Portland Global Limited Liability Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,808 shares. Garde Inc accumulated 4,693 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 2.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin And Inc Tn reported 13,174 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Washington-based Perkins Coie Co has invested 1.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 27,747 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $690.83 million for 24.80 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.