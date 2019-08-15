Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $327,184; Stock Value Rose; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Market Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, down from 9,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1772.89. About 2.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 5.17 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associate Mo has 7,391 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Group Inc has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Finance Group Inc stated it has 56,275 shares. Hills Bancshares Company accumulated 62,997 shares. Connable Office owns 29,971 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership accumulated 38,691 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 311,590 shares. Natixis holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.36M shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 76,989 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Lc accumulated 10,099 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Llc holds 2.3% or 118,745 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset holds 18,945 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intll invested in 2.04% or 727,100 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD) by 7,875 shares to 36,783 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 18,240 shares. C Worldwide A S holds 303,511 shares or 6.86% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt invested in 2.04% or 50,190 shares. Community Trust And Invest holds 1.58% or 7,186 shares. 4,024 were reported by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,135 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 7,064 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 1,189 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And invested in 8.59% or 4.41M shares. 738 are held by Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Stockbridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 8.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Old National Retail Bank In has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,045 shares. 1,148 are held by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc. Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 177 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.69 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,966 shares to 57,044 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).