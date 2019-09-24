Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake; Apache Has 0.78 Sentiment

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 29.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 17,453 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 41,078 shares with $3.15M value, down from 58,531 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $301.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 6.51M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END

Apache Corp (APA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 183 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 235 sold and decreased their equity positions in Apache Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 337.75 million shares, down from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Apache Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 187 Increased: 140 New Position: 43.

The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 2.31 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (APA) has declined 46.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $9.50 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache (NYSE:APA) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Corporation: Undervalued With Strong Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation for 266,283 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1.03 million shares or 4.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 3.3% invested in the company for 23.01 million shares. The New York-based Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 15.48 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.03% above currents $71.18 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.