Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Cvs (CVS) Holding by $350,754; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Marshall & Sullivan Has Lowered Holding by $599,896 as Shares Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,481 shares to 47,996 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 31.60M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg holds 505,185 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 35,524 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.61% or 129,052 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 3.52M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Financial Services Corporation holds 203 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 235,445 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 446,865 shares. The Texas-based Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) holds 94,312 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 4,193 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Lp owns 409,755 shares. Moreover, Stephens Management Grp Inc Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 60,207 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 211,886 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).