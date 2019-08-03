Altavista Wealth Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Boosted by $971,544 as Share Value Declined; Beaconlight Capital Upped Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Position by $16.84 Million; Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.62% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 2.62 million shares traded or 556.04% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Completes Acquisition of Array Biopharma (ARRY) – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.76% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kempner Management Incorporated owns 26,452 shares. Assets Mngmt Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 57,000 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 1.88 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Barnett has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) stated it has 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 235,004 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc owns 2,183 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 7,501 shares. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability reported 34,262 shares. Insight 2811 accumulated 1.19% or 36,602 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp holds 115,310 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 47,503 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 1.11% or 24.84 million shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,090 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolby Laboratories Names Todd Pendleton as Chief Marketing Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories and Tahoe Cinemas Partner to Expand Dolby Cinema Footprint in China – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SFFILM and Dolby Institute Announce First Film to Receive Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Grant – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dolby Laboratories and Panasonic Announce Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Panasonic’s GZ2000 TV – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,933 are owned by Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Com. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 307,308 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications reported 197,680 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). D E Shaw & holds 331,803 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,044 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.03% or 261,999 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 8,656 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 292,718 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0.72% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Ameriprise invested in 7,732 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co accumulated 19,817 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $12.70 million activity. 52,254 shares were sold by Dolby Dagmar, worth $3.42M. $2.21 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by CHEW LEWIS on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider GOTCHER PETER C sold $254,800. $212,723 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by YEAMAN KEVIN J on Monday, February 11. $254,800 worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by JASPER N WILLIAM JR.