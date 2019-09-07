Altavista Wealth Management Raised Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Holding by $315,112; Transocean Limited (RIG) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Holding by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The U.S. Rig Count Is Falling — Here’s Why Oil Production Keeps Rising Anyway – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean wins five rig deals, adding $158M to backlog – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Res Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 167,783 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.94M shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 689,125 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 278 shares. United Automobile Association holds 1.88 million shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 333,809 shares stake. Wedge Management L LP Nc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.95M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 334,278 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 128 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 55,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6.80M are owned by Black Diamond Cap Management Ltd Llc. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Communication has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Two Sigma Secs Ltd has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 13,107 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested in 0% or 1,063 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.