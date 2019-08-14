Altavista Wealth Management Raised Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Position by $315,112 as Share Price Declined; As Novo (NVO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased Its Stake

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76M, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 535,418 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 17/05/2018 – Citing significant progress on a cure for diabetes, Novo Nordisk beefs up its stem cell pipeline with new collaborations $NOVO; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 250,543 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average

More recent Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Will These 3 Good Performers Beat the Market? – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

