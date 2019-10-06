Altavista Wealth Management Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Decreased as Shares Declined; As Greif (GEF) Stock Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Stake by $1.34 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 253.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The institutional investor held 58,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 117,184 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 430,499 shares or 4.99% of the stock. Moreover, Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 48.29M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Tru Com Of Vermont stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Somerset has 3.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,816 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 3.24 million shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cadinha Limited Com accumulated 282,193 shares. Churchill Management holds 0.43% or 295,482 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.81% or 541,327 shares. Opus Capital Group Limited reported 30,206 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Bancshares reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Incorporated reported 114,807 shares stake.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 7,197 shares to 73,525 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 13,200 shares to 127,600 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 66,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold GEF shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 5.88% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Meeder Asset reported 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 125,359 shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Comm Lta has 0.07% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 12,470 shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 23,341 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 60,865 shares stake. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 669,579 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 34,200 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 871,754 are owned by State Street. Css Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 487 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 19,064 shares.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. 3,668 shares were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A., worth $123,876 on Friday, July 5. Emkes Mark A had bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2. $16,775 worth of stock was bought by Bergwall Timothy on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Georgia manufacturer sells to Greif for $1.8 billion – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greif Inc Offers A Solid 5%+ Dividend And Is A Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.