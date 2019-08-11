Altavista Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO); Ensco Plc (ESV) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 12,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 62,427 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 49,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 4.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 15.12M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.42M, down from 20.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.3% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 34,833 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.28 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 30.79 million shares. 19,700 are held by Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd. Pecaut And holds 0.06% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 30,000 shares. 3,700 are owned by Reilly Fin Lc. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 113,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Generation Advisors Ltd Company holds 1.09 million shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 274,091 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co reported 17,500 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 0.01% or 227,100 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 53,881 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 526,420 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 33,323 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 7,740 shares. 844,172 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. Arcadia Investment Management Mi reported 37,623 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 347 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.04% or 9.35M shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 52,410 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Capital Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 3,712 are held by First Merchants. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Limited has 8,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 5,600 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt Incorporated.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.