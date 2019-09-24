Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $422,300; Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Raised Its Position by $4.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 30,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, down from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 29,011 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 875,748 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,695 shares to 85,728 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80 million for 29.24 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,255 were accumulated by Victory Mngmt Incorporated. Saturna Capital Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 306,170 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,276 shares. 2,490 are held by Hillsdale Investment Inc. Horizon Investment Serv Limited Co holds 2.6% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 18,597 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 2,008 shares. Cypress Cap Grp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Asset Management One owns 183,279 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,695 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 0.41% or 15,685 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 77,000 shares. Hartford Invest Management owns 63,421 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Centurylink Inv Management Company invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

