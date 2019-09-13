Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Botty Investors Has Lowered Stake by $498,960

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 9,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 25,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 7.41 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 17,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 58,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 3.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation)

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,432 were accumulated by Nadler Fin Gru. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested in 1.47% or 1.59M shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson has invested 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Cap Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 52,530 shares. Stevens Lp holds 555,338 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.27 million shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,041 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt invested in 4.47% or 121,700 shares. M Kraus And holds 145,056 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 477,421 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 1.69% or 533,184 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 1,674 shares in its portfolio. 78,170 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.25% or 32,826 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,955 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.93 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Blmbg Barclays 1 (TIPX) by 38,337 shares to 239,785 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Florida-based Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). James Investment Rech holds 0.96% or 173,220 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8.51 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 5.65M shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.76M shares. Guardian Inv Mgmt holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 46,030 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 10.61M shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 64,820 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,198 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department has 93,714 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt reported 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kahn Brothers Gp Inc De holds 18,974 shares.

