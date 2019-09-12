Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $388,422; Chesley Taft & Associates Holding in Waste Management (WM) Has Increased by $802,700

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 9.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 11,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 844,021 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10,315 shares to 11,354 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,902 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Blmbg Barclays 1 (TIPX) by 38,337 shares to 239,785 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.